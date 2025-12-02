Directori d'empreses
UserTesting
  Salaris
  Èxit del Client

  Tots els Salaris de Èxit del Client

UserTesting Èxit del Client Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Èxit del Client in United States a UserTesting totalitza $135K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de UserTesting. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Total per any
$135K
Nivell
-
Base
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Anys a l'empresa
1 Any
Anys d'exp
10 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a UserTesting?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Èxit del Client a UserTesting in United States és una compensació total anual de $135,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a UserTesting per al rol de Èxit del Client in United States és $135,000.

Altres recursos

