Directori d'empreses
U.S. Government
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Científic de Dades

  • Tots els Salaris de Científic de Dades

U.S. Government Científic de Dades Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Científic de Dades in United States a U.S. Government totalitza $121K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de U.S. Government. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
U.S. Government
Data Scientist
Washington, DC
Total per any
$121K
Nivell
Senior
Base
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
6 Anys
Anys d'exp
6 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a U.S. Government?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Contribuir

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Científic de Dades verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a U.S. Government in United States és una compensació total anual de $181,216. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a U.S. Government per al rol de Científic de Dades in United States és $121,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a U.S. Government

Empreses relacionades

  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-government/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.