El paquet de compensació mitjà de Jurídic in United States a U.S Department of State totalitza $195K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de U.S Department of State. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Total per any
$195K
Nivell
-
Base
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
5 Anys
Anys d'exp
11 Anys
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Jurídic a U.S Department of State in United States és una compensació total anual de $195,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a U.S Department of State per al rol de Jurídic in United States és $195,000.

