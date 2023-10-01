Directori d'empreses
University of Saskatchewan Salaris

El salari de University of Saskatchewan oscil·la entre $33,392 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $350,940 per a un Metge a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de University of Saskatchewan. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $49.7K
Científic de Dades
$33.4K
Metge
$351K

Gestor de Projectes
$108K
PMF

