Directori d'empreses
UnitedLex
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

UnitedLex Salaris

El salari de UnitedLex oscil·la entre $11,919 en compensació total anual per a un Jurídic a la banda baixa fins a $155,220 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de UnitedLex. Darrera actualització: 9/21/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Jurídic
$11.9K
Gestor de Producte
$124K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$155K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Arquitecte de Solucions
$28K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at UnitedLex is Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UnitedLex is $76,176.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a UnitedLex

Empreses relacionades

  • Uber
  • Square
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos