United Nations Salaris

El salari de United Nations oscil·la entre $28,858 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda baixa fins a $167,151 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de United Nations. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $167K
Assistent Administratiu
$106K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$33.7K

Analista de Negoci
$109K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$155K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$95.3K
Dissenyador de Producte
$33.4K
Gestor de Producte
$90.9K
Gestor de Programes
$75.3K
Gestor de Projectes
$28.9K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a United Nations és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $167,151. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a United Nations és $93,094.

