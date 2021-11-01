Directori d'empreses
Unilog
Unilog Salaris

El salari de Unilog oscil·la entre $18,165 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $51,740 per a un Servei al Client a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Unilog. Darrera actualització: 9/21/2025

$160K

Servei al Client
$51.7K
Gestor de Producte
$26.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$18.2K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Unilog és Servei al Client at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $51,740. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Unilog és $26,704.

