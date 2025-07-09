Directori d'empreses
Uni Cards
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Uni Cards Salaris

El salari de Uni Cards oscil·la entre $28,550 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $67,993 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Uni Cards. Darrera actualització: 9/21/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $68K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $61.5K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$49.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Dissenyador de Producte
$28.6K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Uni Cards és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $67,993. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Uni Cards és $55,268.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Uni Cards

Empreses relacionades

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos