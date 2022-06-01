Directori d'empreses
UNFI
UNFI Salaris

El salari de UNFI oscil·la entre $91,540 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $181,300 per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de UNFI. Darrera actualització: 9/21/2025

$160K

Analista de Negoci
$181K
Analista Financer
$91.5K
Recursos Humans
$111K

Dissenyador de Producte
$106K
Enginyer de Programari
$151K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at UNFI is Analista de Negoci at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UNFI is $110,550.

Altres recursos