Ultima Genomics Salaris

El salari de Ultima Genomics oscil·la entre $110,445 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $195,975 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ultima Genomics. Darrera actualització: 9/21/2025

$160K

Enginyer Biomèdic
$189K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$152K
Enginyer Mecànic
$110K

Enginyer de Programari
$196K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ultima Genomics és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $195,975. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ultima Genomics és $170,643.

