Udemy Salaris

El salari de Udemy oscil·la entre $48,676 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $382,500 per a un Gestor Immobiliari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Udemy. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
Màrqueting
Median $166K

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $165K
Reclutador
Median $115K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $117K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$135K
Analista de Negoci
$255K
Servei al Client
$275K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$72.1K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$139K
Gestor de Producte
$48.7K
Gestor de Programes
$117K
Gestor de Projectes
$172K
Gestor Immobiliari
$383K
Vendes
$122K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$218K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$147K
Capitalista de Risc
$291K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Udemy és Gestor Immobiliari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $382,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Udemy és $165,334.

