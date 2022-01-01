Directori d'empreses
Ubisoft
Ubisoft Salaris

El salari de Ubisoft oscil·la entre $20,193 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $178,500 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ubisoft. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Desenvolupador Web

Enginyer de Software de Videojocs

Científic de Recerca

Gestor de Producte
Median $108K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $116K

Analista de Dades
Median $48.8K
Científic de Dades
Median $70K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $65.4K
Màrqueting
Median $111K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $119K
Analista de Negoci
$20.2K
Dissenyador Gràfic
$58.8K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$79.9K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$50.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$126K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$164K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$179K
Investigador UX
$81.4K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ubisoft és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $178,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ubisoft és $81,405.

Altres recursos