TripActions Salaris

El salari de TripActions oscil·la entre $74,990 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $227,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TripActions. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Analista de Dades
$84.9K
Científic de Dades
Median $75K
Analista Financer
$116K

Dissenyador de Producte
$108K
Gestor de Producte
Median $227K
Gestor de Projectes
$129K
Vendes
$84.6K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $220K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a TripActions és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $227,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a TripActions és $111,712.

