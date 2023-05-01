Directori d'empreses
Treasury Prime Salaris

El salari de Treasury Prime oscil·la entre $149,243 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $223,151 per a un Èxit del Client a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Treasury Prime. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $170K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Èxit del Client
$223K
Gestor de Producte
$149K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Treasury Prime és Èxit del Client at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $223,151. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Treasury Prime és $170,000.

Altres recursos