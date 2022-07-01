Directori d'empreses
Trapp Technology
    Trapp Technology combines the very best cloud, Internet, IT managed services, and IT consulting to provide a true all-in-one IT solution for small to mid-sized businesses (SMB) who seek to cut IT costs and leverage technology to grow revenues. Trapp services are designed to appeal to the growing number of medium-sized businesses looking to outsource more IT infrastructure and application management services to help reduce total cost of ownership and free up internal resources, as well as those companies seeking the skills and support to quickly complete complex IT projects. Fast, reliable, and redundant Internet service with a 100% uptime guarantee is an equally attractive part of Trapp’s offering.

    2007
    150
    $10M-$50M
