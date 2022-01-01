TransUnion Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de TransUnion oscil·la entre $10,548 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $300,000 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TransUnion. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Científic de Dades
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
Enginyer de Programari
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

Gestor de Ciència de Dades
Median $184K
Analista de Negoci
Median $99.5K
Vendes
Median $300K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$123K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$140K
Analista de Dades
$116K
Analista Financer
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
Jurídic
$114K
Consultor de Gestió
$101K
Màrqueting
$231K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$88.7K
Dissenyador de Producte
$97.5K
Gestor de Programes
$140K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $149K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$110K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$184K
Capitalista de Risc
$169K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a TransUnion és Vendes amb una compensació total anual de $300,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a TransUnion és $122,610.

