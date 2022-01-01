Trainline Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Trainline oscil·la entre $35,148 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $142,353 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Trainline. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $107K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor de Producte
Median $142K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $122K

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $74.5K
Analista de Negoci
Median $84.9K
Analista de Dades
$83.1K
Científic de Dades
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Màrqueting
$35.1K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Trainline és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $142,353. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Trainline és $84,017.

Altres recursos