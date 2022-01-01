Directori d'Empreses
Toyota USA
Toyota USA Salaris

El rang de salaris de Toyota USA varia de $76,500 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem inferior a $194,000 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Toyota USA. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
14 $104K
15 $134K
16 $154K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de dades

Científic de Dades
15 $161K
16 $133K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $96K

Analista de Negocis
Median $100K
Gerent de Projecte
Median $115K
Gestor de Producte
Median $137K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $194K
Enginyer Químic
$102K
Servei al Client
$79.6K
Analista de Dades
$131K
Analista Financer
$147K
Recursos Humans
$151K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $120K
Gerent de Programa
$106K
Reclutador
$95.5K
Vendes
$79K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$80.4K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$166K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$76.5K
Investigador UX
$106K
PMF

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Toyota USA es Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari con una compensación total anual de $194,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Toyota USA es $115,000.

