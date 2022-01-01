Directori d'Empreses
TOTVS
TOTVS Salaris

El rang de salaris de TOTVS varia de $10,894 en compensació total anual per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $33,590 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TOTVS. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $18.7K
Dissenyador de Producte
$12.4K
Gestor de Producte
$10.9K

Vendes
$33.6K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a TOTVS és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $33,590. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a TOTVS és de $15,557.

