Thrive Global Salaris

El salari de Thrive Global oscil·la entre $126,500 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $418,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Thrive Global. Darrera actualització: 10/15/2025

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $127K

Dissenyador UX

Enginyer de Programari
Median $204K
Gestor de Producte
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Negoci
$129K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$214K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$259K
Reclutador
$219K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$206K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Thrive Global és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $418,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Thrive Global és $209,863.

