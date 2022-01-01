Directori d'empreses
Thomson Reuters
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Thomson Reuters Salaris

El salari de Thomson Reuters oscil·la entre $6,509 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $385,000 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Thomson Reuters. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor de Producte
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $90.3K

Dissenyador UX

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Científic de Dades
Median $87.1K
Vendes
Median $385K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $233K
Investigador UX
Median $63.7K
Recursos Humans
Median $372K
Operacions de Negoci
$159K
Analista de Negoci
$24.6K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$122K
Cap d'Estat Major
$164K
Servei al Client
$6.5K
Analista de Dades
$17.4K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$127K
Analista Financer
$7.5K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$16.8K
Jurídic
$118K
Consultor de Gestió
$96.7K
Màrqueting
$76.4K
Gestor de Projectes
$124K
Enginyer de Vendes
$112K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$122K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$122K
Redactor Tècnic
$17.5K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at Thomson Reuters is Vendes with a yearly total compensation of $385,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters is $96,714.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Thomson Reuters

Empreses relacionades

  • OpenText
  • LexisNexis
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos