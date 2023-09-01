Directori d'empreses
Teya
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Teya Salaris

El salari de Teya oscil·la entre $24,849 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $134,298 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Teya. Darrera actualització: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $93.9K
Gestor de Producte
Median $93.7K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Científic de Dades
$83.7K
Analista Financer
$54.6K
Recursos Humans
Median $76.4K
Consultor de Gestió
$46.1K
Màrqueting
$103K
Dissenyador de Producte
$24.8K
Gestor de Projectes
$36.1K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$134K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Teya és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $134,298. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Teya és $83,733.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Teya

Empreses relacionades

  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teya/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.