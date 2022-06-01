Texas Capital Bank Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Texas Capital Bank oscil·la entre $87,335 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $185,070 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Texas Capital Bank. Darrera actualització: 11/30/2025

Gestor de Producte
Median $152K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $150K
Analista de Negoci
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista Financer
$159K
Banquer d'Inversions
$143K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$185K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Texas Capital Bank és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $185,070. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Texas Capital Bank és $150,900.

Altres recursos

