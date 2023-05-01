Directori d'empreses
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Texas Biomedical Research Institute is a leading independent biomedical research institution dedicated to advancing health worldwide through innovative biomedical research. They partner with hundreds of researchers and institutions around the world to fight against various infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disease, psychiatric disorders, Tuberculosis, AIDS, hepatitis, malaria, parasitic infections, Ebolavirus, Marburg virus, and more. The institute is located on a 200-acre campus in San Antonio, Texas, and has a staff of over 300 employees, including a multidisciplinary team of doctoral-level scientists. They have a distinguished history in the innovative, humane, and appropriate use of nonhuman primates for biomedical research and are home to the nation's only privately-owned biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory.

    txbiomed.org
    Lloc web
    1941
    Any de fundació
    351
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Texas Biomedical Research Institute

