Templafy
Templafy Salaris

El rang de salaris de Templafy varia de $68,559 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $155,775 per a Technical Account Manager a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Templafy. Última actualització: 8/15/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $85.9K
Gestor de Producte
$106K
Gerent de Projecte
$70.3K

Reclutador
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$153K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Templafy és Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $155,775. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Templafy és de $95,901.

