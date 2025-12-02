Directori d'empreses
Technomics
Technomics Consultor de Gestió Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Consultor de Gestió in United States a Technomics totalitza $100K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Technomics. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Technomics
Associate
Arlington, VA
Total per any
$100K
Nivell
L1
Base
$84K
Stock (/yr)
$6K
Bonus
$10K
Anys a l'empresa
1 Any
Anys d'exp
1 Any
Quins són els nivells professionals a Technomics?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Consultor de Gestió a Technomics in United States és una compensació total anual de $130,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Technomics per al rol de Consultor de Gestió in United States és $105,000.

