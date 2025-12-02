Directori d'empreses
El paquet de compensació mitjà de Científic de Dades in Brazil a TechnipFMC totalitza R$185K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de TechnipFMC. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Total per any
$33.4K
Nivell
-
Base
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.2K
Anys a l'empresa
0 Anys
Anys d'exp
0 Anys
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a TechnipFMC in Brazil és una compensació total anual de R$275,949. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a TechnipFMC per al rol de Científic de Dades in Brazil és R$185,082.

