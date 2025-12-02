Directori d'empreses
Technical University of Munich
El paquet de compensació mitjà de Científic de Dades in Germany a Technical University of Munich totalitza €57.5K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Technical University of Munich. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per any
$66K
Nivell
E13
Base
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
0 Anys
Anys d'exp
0 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a Technical University of Munich?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Contribuir

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a Technical University of Munich in Germany és una compensació total anual de €61,464. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Technical University of Munich per al rol de Científic de Dades in Germany és €57,451.

Altres recursos

