La compensació de Capitalista de Risc in India a Tech Mahindra totalitza ₹367K per year per a U1. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Tech Mahindra. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Compensació Total Mitjana

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Rang Habitual
Rang Possible
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Rang Habitual
Rang Possible
Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Quins són els nivells professionals a Tech Mahindra?

Títols inclosos

Associat

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Capitalista de Risc a Tech Mahindra in India és una compensació total anual de ₹451,864. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Tech Mahindra per al rol de Capitalista de Risc in India és ₹318,270.

Altres recursos

