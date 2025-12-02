Directori d'empreses
Tech Mahindra
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Gestor de Programes Tècnics

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor de Programes Tècnics

Tech Mahindra Gestor de Programes Tècnics Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in United States a Tech Mahindra oscil·la entre $138K per year per a U2 i $125K per year per a U3. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $150K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Tech Mahindra. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a Tech Mahindra?

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Gestor de Programes Tècnics verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a Tech Mahindra in United States és una compensació total anual de $250,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Tech Mahindra per al rol de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in United States és $130,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Tech Mahindra

Empreses relacionades

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.