La compensació de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in United States a Tech Mahindra oscil·la entre $138K per year per a U2 i $125K per year per a U3. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $150K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Tech Mahindra. Última actualització: 12/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
