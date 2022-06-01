Directori d'empreses
Tealium
Tealium Salaris

El salari de Tealium oscil·la entre $81,216 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $254,592 per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Tealium. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $81.2K
Èxit del Client
$122K
Dissenyador de Moda
$99.5K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$85K
Gestor de Producte
$151K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$255K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$179K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$144K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Tealium is Analista de Ciberseguretat at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,592. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tealium is $132,814.

Altres recursos