Teads Salaris

El salari de Teads oscil·la entre $56,915 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $248,750 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Teads. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $77.7K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
$74.9K
Màrqueting
$56.9K

Gestor d'Associats
$111K
Gestor de Producte
$114K
Vendes
$249K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Teads és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $248,750. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Teads és $94,147.

