TD SYNNEX Salaris

El salari de TD SYNNEX oscil·la entre $47,678 en compensació total anual per a un Desenvolupament Corporatiu a la banda baixa fins a $179,100 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TD SYNNEX. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $155K
Analista de Negoci
$51.8K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
Median $78K

Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$47.7K
Analista Financer
$53.9K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$69.3K
Dissenyador de Producte
$97K
Gestor de Producte
$69.8K
Gestor de Programes
$58.6K
Vendes
$50K
Enginyer de Vendes
$99.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$179K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$61.8K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a TD SYNNEX és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $179,100. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a TD SYNNEX és $69,345.

Altres recursos