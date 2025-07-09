TD Securities Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de TD Securities oscil·la entre $58,267 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $301,500 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TD Securities. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $92.1K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Banquer d'Inversions
Median $107K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $115K

Comptable
$121K
Operacions de Negoci
$68.6K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$106K
Analista de Negoci
$58.3K
Analista de Dades
$85.4K
Analista Financer
$59.7K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$86.7K
Gestor de Producte
$302K
Gestor de Programes
$100K
Gestor de Projectes
$280K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at TD Securities is Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TD Securities is $100,437.

