Directori d'Empreses
Syfe
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Syfe Salaris

El rang de salaris de Syfe varia de $35,914 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $79,744 per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Syfe. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $35.9K
Dissenyador de Producte
$79.7K
Gerent de Projecte
$52.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Rolul cel mai bine plătit raportat la Syfe este Dissenyador de Producte at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $79,744. Aceasta include salariul de bază, precum și orice compensație potențială de acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Syfe este $52,925.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Syfe

Empreses relacionades

  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos