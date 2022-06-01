Directori d'Empreses
Sycamore Partners
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Sycamore Partners Salaris

El rang de salaris de Sycamore Partners varia de $30,576 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $145,725 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Sycamore Partners. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Operacions de Negocis
$55.9K
Analista de Negocis
$105K
Servei al Client
$30.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Analista de Dades
$111K
Enginyer de Programari
$146K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Sycamore Partners adalah Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $145,725. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Sycamore Partners adalah $104,860.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Sycamore Partners

Empreses relacionades

  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Uber
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos