Swvl
Swvl Salaris

El rang de salaris de Swvl varia de $6,139 en compensació total anual per a Comptable a l'extrem inferior a $138,153 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Comptable
$6.1K
Gestor de Producte
$108K
Gerent de Projecte
$12.1K

Enginyer de Programari
$19.3K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$138K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Swvl és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $138,153. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Swvl és de $19,296.

