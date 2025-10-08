La compensació de Enginyer DevOps in Switzerland a Swisscom oscil·la entre CHF 124K per year per a Software Engineer i CHF 155K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Switzerland totalitza CHF 138K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Swisscom. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
