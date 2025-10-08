La compensació de Enginyer DevOps in Netherlands a Swisscom oscil·la entre €56.5K per year per a Software Engineer i €79.8K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Netherlands totalitza €63.8K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Swisscom. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
