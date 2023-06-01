Directori d'Empreses
Swiss Water
Principals coneixements
    Sobre

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    Lloc web
    1988
    Any de fundació
    90
    Nombre d'empleats
    $100M-$250M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Swiss Water

    Altres recursos