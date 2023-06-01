Directori d'Empreses
SurveySensum
Principals coneixements
    • Sobre

    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    Lloc web
    2018
    Any de fundació
    126
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

