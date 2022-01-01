Strategy by PwC Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Strategy by PwC oscil·la entre $20,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $333,858 per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Strategy by PwC. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Don't get lowballed
Consultor de Gestió
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Comptable
$77.6K
Analista de Negoci
$65.6K

Científic de Dades
$22.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$118K
Gestor de Producte
$60.5K
Gestor de Projectes
$216K
Enginyer de Programari
$20K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$91.8K
Capitalista de Risc
$254K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Strategy by PwC és Consultor de Gestió at the Principal level amb una compensació total anual de $333,858. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Strategy by PwC és $114,397.

