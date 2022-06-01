STR Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de STR oscil·la entre $143,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $205,774 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de STR. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $145K

Científic de Recerca

Científic de Dades
Median $160K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $143K

Gestor de Projectes
$206K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$196K

Cloud Security Architect

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a STR és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $205,774. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a STR és $160,000.

