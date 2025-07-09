Directori d'empreses
Storyblok
Storyblok Salaris

El salari de Storyblok oscil·la entre $35,539 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $149,250 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Storyblok. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Recursos Humans
$35.5K
Màrqueting
$56.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$149K

No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Storyblok és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $149,250. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Storyblok és $56,715.

Altres recursos