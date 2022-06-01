StoneX Group Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de StoneX Group oscil·la entre $29,711 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $208,950 per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de StoneX Group. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $142K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Comptable
$52.3K
Analista de Negoci
$41.6K

Científic de Dades
$29.7K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$209K
Dissenyador de Producte
$58.3K
Gestor de Producte
$206K
Vendes
$139K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$196K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$119K
El rol amb millor retribució reportat a StoneX Group és Operacions de Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $208,950. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a StoneX Group és $128,972.

