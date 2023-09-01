Directori d'empreses
Stockbit
Stockbit Salaris

El salari de Stockbit oscil·la entre $12,882 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $25,835 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Stockbit. Darrera actualització: 10/25/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $17K
Científic de Dades
$12.9K
Màrqueting
$20.1K

Gestor de Producte
$25.8K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Stockbit és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $25,835. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Stockbit és $18,570.

