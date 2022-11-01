Directori d'Empreses
Standard Chartered
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Standard Chartered Salaris

El rang de salaris de Standard Chartered varia de $16,994 en compensació total anual per a Desenvolupament Corporatiu a l'extrem inferior a $502,500 per a Banquer d'Inversions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Standard Chartered. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Gestor de Producte
Median $52.5K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $42.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
Median $150K
Comptable
$204K
Analista de Negocis
$26.4K
Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$17K
Analista de Dades
$20K
Científic de Dades
$43.9K
Analista Financer
$17.1K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$39.4K
Banquer d'Inversions
$503K
Consultor de Gestió
$57.1K
Dissenyador de Producte
$69.1K
Gerent de Programa
$60K
Gerent de Projecte
$43.1K
Vendes
$56.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$18K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$43.3K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Standard Chartered-nél a Banquer d'Inversions at the Common Range Average level, évi $502,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Standard Chartered-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $43,225.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Standard Chartered

Empreses relacionades

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos