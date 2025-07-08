Directori d'empreses
SS Construction
SS Construction Salaris

El salari mitjà de SS Construction és $59,700 per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat . Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de SS Construction. Darrera actualització: 11/30/2025

+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$59.7K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a SS Construction és Analista de Ciberseguretat at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $59,700. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SS Construction és $59,700.

Altres recursos

