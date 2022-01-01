SRI International Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de SRI International oscil·la entre $100,667 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Maquinari a la banda baixa fins a $271,350 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de SRI International. Darrera actualització: 11/30/2025

Enginyer de Maquinari
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Científic de Dades
Median $150K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $125K

Científic Investigador

Enginyer Biomèdic
$128K
Enginyer Químic
$124K

Enginyer d'Investigació

Enginyer Mecànic
$154K
Gestor de Projectes
$196K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$271K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a SRI International és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $271,350. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SRI International és $150,000.

