Split Software Salaris

El salari de Split Software oscil·la entre $78,400 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $208,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Split Software. Darrera actualització: 9/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $208K
Analista de Dades
$81.6K
Recursos Humans
$78.4K

Arquitecte de Solucions
$174K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Split Software is Enginyer de Programari with a yearly total compensation of $208,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Split Software is $127,863.

